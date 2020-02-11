Inventory Management Software Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global inventory management software market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the inventory management software market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.

This study demonstrates the inventory management software market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, Japan, China and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the inventory management software market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the inventory management software market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of inventory management software and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, inventory management software market trends and market structure. The inventory management software market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the inventory management software market based on component, deployment and industry across different regions globally.

The inventory management software market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in emphasis on Omni-channel systems and the integration of inventory management software technology with IoT and Big Data platforms for real-time data access. The report starts with an overview of the inventory management software market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the inventory management software market.

On the basis of the component, the inventory management software market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment, the inventory management software market is segmented into SaaS (Software-As-A-Service) and on premise. On the basis of industry, the inventory management software market is segmented into consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas and others. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the inventory management software market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the inventory management software market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182028 and sets the forecast within the context of the inventory management software market, to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the inventory management software market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the inventory management software market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the inventory management software market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Inventory Management Software market across various regions globally for the period 2018 2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the inventory management software market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the inventory management software market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends. As previously highlighted, the global inventory management software market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, deployments, industry and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segments relative contribution to the growth of the inventory management software market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global inventory management software market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global inventory management software market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the inventory management software portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the inventory management software supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the inventory management software market.

Key Regions covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Japan

China

MEA

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Zebra Technologies Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

GAO Inventory Management Software Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Omni-ID, Ltd.

Alien Technology

Molex Inc.

