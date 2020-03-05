INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Inventory Management Software market size was 1970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025

Global Inventory Management Software Industry

This report focuses on the global Inventory Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Inventory Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.

North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.

The key players covered in this study

Monday.com

TradeGecko

Zoho Inventory

InFlow Inventory Software

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Orderhive

SAP

KCSI

Oracle

Clear Spider

TrackVia

JDA Software

Epicor

NetSuite

Fishbowl

Sage

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

For Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Inventory Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Inventory Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

