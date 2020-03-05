INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Inventory Management Software Industry
This report focuses on the global Inventory Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Inventory Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.
Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.
North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.
In 2017, the global Inventory Management Software market size was 1970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Monday.com
TradeGecko
Zoho Inventory
InFlow Inventory Software
Wasp Barcode Technologies
Orderhive
SAP
KCSI
Oracle
Clear Spider
TrackVia
JDA Software
Epicor
NetSuite
Fishbowl
Sage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
For Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Inventory Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Inventory Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 For Large Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Inventory Management Software Market Size
2.2 Inventory Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Inventory Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Inventory Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Inventory Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Inventory Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Inventory Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Inventory Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Inventory Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Inventory Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Inventory Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Inventory Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Inventory Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Inventory Management Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Monday.com
12.1.1 Monday.com Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Monday.com Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Monday.com Recent Development
12.2 TradeGecko
12.2.1 TradeGecko Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 TradeGecko Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 TradeGecko Recent Development
12.3 Zoho Inventory
12.3.1 Zoho Inventory Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Zoho Inventory Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Zoho Inventory Recent Development
12.4 InFlow Inventory Software
12.4.1 InFlow Inventory Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 InFlow Inventory Software Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 InFlow Inventory Software Recent Development
12.5 Wasp Barcode Technologies
12.5.1 Wasp Barcode Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Wasp Barcode Technologies Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Wasp Barcode Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Orderhive
12.6.1 Orderhive Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Orderhive Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Orderhive Recent Development
12.7 SAP
12.7.1 SAP Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP Recent Development
12.8 KCSI
12.8.1 KCSI Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 KCSI Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 KCSI Recent Development
12.9 Oracle
12.9.1 Oracle Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.10 Clear Spider
12.10.1 Clear Spider Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Inventory Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Clear Spider Revenue in Inventory Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Clear Spider Recent Development
12.11 TrackVia
12.12 JDA Software
12.13 Epicor
12.14 NetSuite
12.15 Fishbowl
12.16 Sage
Continued…..
