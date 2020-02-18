Inventory Management Software Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Inventory Management Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Inventory Management Software market.

Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.

Scope of the Report:

Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.

North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.

The global Inventory Management Software market is valued at 1970 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3310 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Inventory Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Inventory Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Inventory Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

For Large Businesses

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

