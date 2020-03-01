Inulin Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until the end of 2028

Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Inulin Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth during 2018-2028 | Market Players are Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, The Tierra Group, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the Inulin Market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global Inulin Market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2028.

Modern consumers are spending more on dietary supplements and exogenous nutrition. Growing population of proactive consumers which are inclined towards health and fitness are avid purchasers of the dietary supplements and functional foods. Increasing expenditure on clinical nutrition and functional is also driving the growth of the Global Inulin Market, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. As compared to other sweeteners, inulin has a higher nutritional content such as rich in fibers and presence of minerals such as potassium and calcium, proteins, and vitamins like vitamin C. For instance, in North America consumers under the age of 37 years old are observed to be the major consumers of the dietary supplements whereas consumers of age 40-50 are gradually developing tendency to adopt supplements. Factors as such are expected to result in a significant rise in the inulin adoption is likely to bode well for the inulin market during the forecast period.

Awareness regarding the adverse effects of inappropriate consumption of sugar has led consumers to actively seek sweeteners of both types including natural as well as artificial sweeteners. In particular, with the intention of weight loss and reducing the risk of diabetes, consumption of artificial sweeteners has intensified in the recent past. However, artificial sweeteners include man-made chemicals that are harmful to human health. Additionally, artificial sweeteners contain high-calorie content that bothers health-conscious consumers. On the other hand, natural and organic sweeteners have low-calorie content and are devoid of harmful chemicals. Owing to this, natural sweeteners such as agave syrup, stevia, and inulin have gained considerable traction.

Latin America and Western Europe supply feedstock for inulin such as agave, chicory and Jerusalem artichoke with the growing demand from the key producers of inulin. However, countries in the Asia Pacific are establishing processing facilities of inulin owing to the advantages such as the abundance of resources and economic labor. Particularly, China and India are witnessing the establishment of various processing facilities of inulin, presenting a huge demand for inulin feedstock.

Well-established shipping routes and supply chain have braced these establishments of processing facilities in Asia Pacific region. With the presence of strong supply chain and shipping routes, accessibility of feedstock of inulin has increased significantly in the Asia Pacific region, in turn, supporting the growth of the inulin market in the global space during the estimated period.

Naturally derived ingredients such as mannan oligosaccharides (MOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOS), galactooligosaccharides (GOS), and inulin are highly sought after in the prebiotics market. Increasing use of alternative prebiotic ingredients such as GOS and MOS is expected to outnumber adoption of inulin in the future. On the other hand, inappropriate and excessive consumption of inulin leads to adverse effects such as discomfort in the digestive system and allergic reactions.

The holistic analysis of inulin market is carried out after the careful assessment of corresponding revenue anticipations in the form of absolute dollar opportunity. The absolute dollar opportunity is generally overlooked during forecast analysis, however, it plays crucial role in identifying potential growth opportunities that help vendors in expansion strategies. With respect to the production and sales in the inulin market, an all-inclusive approach considering a likely scenario, conservative scenario and an optimistic scenario is taken by research analysts to derive viable forecast on the inulin market. Market attractive index is another important key insights included in the inulin market report for business players to fathom lucrative business expansion strategies like merger and acquisition.

Inulin is a polysaccharide, a mixture of multiple carbohydrates. Inulin is naturally derived from roots of plants such as chicory and agave. The extracted inulin has a neutral to sweet taste and is a medicinally important plant used as a nutritional supplement by food as well as dietary supplement industry. Inulin is used in analyzing kidney function and acts as a dietary fiber.

