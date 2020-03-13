Intussusception Market Size, Share 2019 | Global Industry Research Reports, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Vendors and Regional Analysis till 2023

Market Scenario

According to the National health statistics, intussusception affects about 1 in every 1,900 children in the US. Its incidence is more common in children between one to five months, peaking at four to nine months of age, and then gradually declines at around 18 months. Intussusception affects boys and girls, with a ratio of approximately 3:1.

Intussusception, also called bowel obstruction, is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by folding of one part of the intestine into another part, which causes a blockage in the intestine. The blockage hamper the excretion process. Intussusception is dominant in children of age 2 months-2 years. However, adults may also be affected by the intussusception. It commonly occurs where the small and large intestines meet. Additionally, it can occurs due to various causes such as tumors, inflammation, Meckel’s diverticulum, duplication, appendix, hyperplasia of Peyer’s patches, intestinal surgery, polyps, tumors, inflammation, etc.

It block the blood supply to intestine and causes tissue death. Tissue death can lead to infection, internal bleeding, tearing, damage to the intestines, and peritonitis. The primary symptoms of intussusception include acute abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, lethargy, blood or mucus in the stools, constipation, etc. The risk factors for intussusception are age, sex, abnormal intestinal formation at birth, a family history, etc.

The developments in the surgery segment, such as minimal invasive laparoscopy surgery, is driving the global intussusception market. The drug segment is, however, suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The loss of patents and the rise of counterfeited drugs has also restricted the market growth. The other market constrains are high cost of surgery and complications of the surgery. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures.

The global intussusception market is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4.4 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The market is growing at a very steady pace. Companies are opting various business strategies to capture a reasonable amount of share in the market. Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as surgery is the definitive treatment for intussusception market. The advent of minimally invasive treatment and diagnostic techniques such as computed tomography has changed the market landscape for to a large extent. Miniaturization of surgical instruments and development of minimal invasive treatment such as robotic laparoscopy is expected to drive the future market in the developed regions of North America and Europe. The cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and, especially, Africa. The growing demand for better minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Key Players in the Global Intussusception Market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. , Novartis AG, Bayer AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

Segments of Global Intussusception Market

The global intussusception market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented as Ileoileal, Ileocolic, Ileo-ileo-colic, and others.

Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as barium enema, ultrasound, X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), and others.

