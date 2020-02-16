Intumescent Coatings Market Is Expected To Grow In Near Future By 2023

Intumescent coatings are the fire protection coatings which find applications mainly in the building & construction industry and oil & gas sectors. The Intumescent coating materials get expanded when exposed to higher temperatures and form carbonaceous char. These coating materials extend the life of the structural steels for certain period of time (For example, 60 minutes, 90 minutes and 120 minutes).

The report estimates and forecasts the intumescent coatings market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the intumescent coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the intumescent coatings market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of intumescent coatings.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the intumescent coatings market by dividing it into resin type, fire type, technology type, application type and geography. The intumescent coatings market has been estimated in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024. The resin systems used in the intumescent coatings market is classified into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane and others. Based on the fire type, the intumescent coating industry is categorized as cellulosic and hydrocarbon based intumescent coatings. In terms of technology, the intumescent coatings market is classified as water based, solvent based and powder based technologies.

The application segments of the intumescent coatings market include various sectors such as building & construction, oil & gas, transportation, consumer electronics and others which include military and textiles. Rising number of fire accidents, government regulations on the emission of volatile organic compounds and growing building & construction industry are the key factors which drive the intumescent coatings market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for intumescent coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for product as well as application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the intumescent coatings market. It comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region AND price trend analysis for intumescent coatings between 2016 and 2024. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. It further covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market.