Intrusion Alarm System Market 9-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The intrusion alarm system market is expected to rise with significant market presence amidst the emerging market for video surveillance and access control systems. Growing application of intrusion alarm system in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure has propelled adoption of intrusion alarm system. Further, the intrusion alarm system market is marked by a variety of reliable and affordable security solutions suitable to modern and affluent consumers. Implementation of effective technologies such as sensor systems, wireless technology and IoT in the design of intrusion alarm system has further enhanced the efficiency and reliability of these alarms. Advances in sensor technology such as long-range passive infrared detectors and radar technology have increased the penetration of perimeter security. On the same lines, thermal radar systems are made efficient and cost-effective using thermal sensors with extended detection diameter of people and vehicles. Advances as such have broadened the consumer base of the intrusion alarm system market.

Manufacturers in the intrusion alarm systems market are focusing on introducing novel intrusion alarm systems in the market. Rapidly spreading industrialization and the ongoing up-gradation of the fourth industrial revolution has led to the increased construction of industrial complexes. As incidences of burglary and breaches are on the rise, starting from industry to residential sector, installation of security services have increased in parallel, in turn, driving the intrusion alarm system market growth.

An analytical research report developed by Fact.MR delivers valuable insights on global intrusion alarm systems market by providing an all-inclusive forecast on the market growth over the assessment period (2018-2027). The report offers lucid analysis on the prevailing scenario in the intrusion alarm system landscape, and studies the impact of key developments on the intrusion alarm system market. The report is a valuable source of information and guidance for stakeholders in the global intrusion alarm systems market.

Adoption of Intrusion Alarm System Growing Owing to Increasing Emphasis on Boosting Security Apparatus in Residential Sector

Security systems find wide-ranging applications in residential, commercial, military and industrial areas. Among these, demand for intrusion alarm systems is likely to witness robust growth in the residential sector on account of growing awareness among end-users. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements and falling prices of intrusion alarm systems are likely to motivate consumers to upgrade existing systems or to install new ones. In addition to these factors, growing emphasis on boosting security apparatus in residential sector is likely to provide an impetus to demand during the assessment period. The number of gated communities has been witnessing a steady increase, especially in developing countries, which has further opened up new avenues of growth for intrusion alarm systems.

Continuous Roll Out of New Technologies Likely to Increase Demand for Intrusion Alarm Systems

Demand for intrusion alarm system is likely to be benefitted by continuous roll out of latest technology such as biometrics and smart cards, as well as growing adoption of these high value technologies. Comparatively, mature access control technologies like keypad systems and magnetic stripe cards, will continue to be utilized in various applications owing to their simplicity. Cyclic recovery in business and consumer spending, particularly residential building expenditures are further boosting demand for intrusion alarm system market.

The intrusion alarm systems exists in technology driven market, which is continuously improving and changing to the benefits of consumers. Incorporation of wireless technology in these systems has led to an enhancement in the features, which in turn has augured well for the prospects of the overall market. As wireless technology became inexpensive and accessible, intrusion alarm system manufacturers adopted this technology to launch affordable variants in the market. In addition to the wireless feature, intrusion alarm manufacturers have also widely adopted touchscreen features to provide a seamless ease of use to consumers.

In the wake of increasing burglar incidences and human limitations, a growing emphasis on the deployment of intrusion alarm system has been observed, which is benefiting intrusion alarm system manufacturers. Additionally, busy lifestyle of individuals is leading to necessity of controlling the devices at home remotely. With the advancement of technology, securing homes is possible by the integration of smartphones. Some leading manufacturer are focusing on development of automatic home security systems on the basis of GSM technology and embedded microcontroller unit. Such technological advancements are likely to attract individuals to adopt advanced intrusion alarm systems.

Value Added Features to Attract Huge Consumer Pool

Advancement in intrusion alarm systems such as implementation of sensors, which detects physical quantities can produce alarm in case of fire, gas leakage, and changes in temperature. At larger sites, these systems are usually linked with camera systems, visitor management system, and access control system as a part of integrated solution. These added features in intrusion alarm system are likely to gain traction in foreseeable future. On the other hand, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are the main concern in this digital world. Minimizing DDoS attacks is very hard when it comes to highly distributed botnet-based attacks. Therefore, it is important to detect these types of attacks in early stage to protect end-user and network infrastructure. The core of this system is to include intrusion alarm system, which is located at internet service provider levels. Such innovative use of intrusion alarm system is likely to further propel growth of the market.

Overall, the report on global intrusion system market is a holistic and comprehensive source of information and analysis for stakeholders in this landscape. The report can serve as a valuable guide for players looking to make a foray into this market. Existing players can also benefit from the insights offered in the report and plan their product strategies.

