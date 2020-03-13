Intravenous Line Connectors Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2028

Intravenous line connectors are designed to deliver IV infusion from catheter port or infusion set by a needleless mechanism. Intravenous line connectors are used in inpatient settings where prolong IV administration of medications is required and hence chances of infection through blood increases. Intravenous line connectors are used to connect syringe, administration set and IV catheter. Needleless intravenous line connectors are designed to reduce the usage of needles for IV administration of medication. Intravenous administration of medications helps to achieve maximum possible therapeutic effect in minimum possible time after infusion and hence safe administration is required.

Globally, unsafe usage of injections accounts for 5% of HIV, 32% of Hepatitis B and 40% of Hepatitis C virus infections. Needle stick injuries are not common but they pose a serious health problem if happen, which can prove to be serious and are also responsible for causing above mentioned fatal diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S needle stick injuries are reported in approximately 385,000 healthcare providers each year.

Intravenous Line Connectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

By using needle-free intravenous line connectors the risk of needle-stick injuries, bacterial and microbial contamination leading to infection among the health care professionals and patients is reduced, which is expected to drive the growth of the intravenous line connectors market. Intravenous line connectors also offer the ease in infusion for healthcare providers as well as for patients. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally around 1 million deaths each year are associated with the improper usage of syringes and needles, which can be reduced significantly by using needle-free intravenous line connectors. Fatal diseases such as HIV and hepatitis can spread through improper and reuse of syringes and needles, which can be prevented by using needle-free intravenous line connectors.

The rising incidence of blood stream-related infection due to usage of syringes and needles is also expected to propel the growth of the intravenous line connectors market. Extended efforts by manufacturers to develop intravenous line connectors in such way that they reduce the possible contamination from external sources is further expected to contribute to the growth of market for intravenous line connectors. Furthermore, rising prevalence of critical diseases requiring inpatient care using IV infusion is the other factors expected to drive the growth of the intravenous line connectors market. Whereas, non-infection complications such as occlusion is most common in long-term IV infusion using intravenous line connectors, which may hamper the growth of market for intravenous line connectors.

Intravenous Line Connectors Market: Segmentation

The global intravenous line connectorsmarketcan be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on the product type, the global intravenous line connectors market is segmented as:

negative fluid displacement intravenous lineconnectors

positive fluid displacement intravenous lineconnectors

neutral fluid displacement intravenous lineconnectors

Based on the end users, the global intravenous line connectors market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Intravenous Line Connectors Market: Overview

Globally, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which require inpatient care, is expected to fuel the growth of the intravenous line connectors market. By product type, the positive fluid displacement is expected to be the dominant segment in the globalintravenous line connectors market due to decreased chances of occlusion. By end users, the hospitals is expected to dominate the intravenous line connectors market. Innovative approach by manufacturers to decrease infection associated with IV infusion is expected to contribute to the growth of the intravenous line connectors market over the forecast period.

Intravenous Line Connectors Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the most lucrative regional market for intravenous line connectors as their adoption is high in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative intravenous line connectors market due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring inpatient care coupled with availability of needle-free intravenous line connectors. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the emerging intravenous line connectors market. Latin America is expected to show steady growth, whereas the Middle-East and Africa is expected to be the least lucrative intravenous line connectors market due to least adoption.

Intravenous Line Connectors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the intravenous line connectors market are Baxter, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bound Tree Medical, ICU Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Carefusion Corporation, and RyMed Technologies, among others.