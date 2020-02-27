Intravascular Temperature Management Systems Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018 to 2026

The growth of the intravascular temperature management system market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and needs of appropriate medical devices for the treatment. Intravascular temperature management systems are mainly employed in cardiovascular surgeries as a part of the post-cardiac arrest treatment. With the increasing growth of the healthcare industry and needs for making available the highest-quality medical equipment, adoption of intravascular temperature management systems is likely to increase in the upcoming years. Manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the intravascular temperature management system market are leveraging the latest technological advancements to further improve the salient features of intravascular temperature management systems.

By employing the next-generation technologies, leading manufacturers are introducing various types of intravascular temperature management systems that can maintain hypothermia in patients under critical care. Manufacturers are introducing intravascular temperature management systems depending on various health condition to ensure the effectiveness and reliability of these equipment. With the increasing number of special hospitals and healthcare service centers offering advanced healthcare facilities, the intravascular temperature management system market is likely to envisage rapid growth. Manufacturers and distributors of intravascular temperature management systems are adopting innovative manufacturing and marketing strategies to attract more end-users and improve sales in the upcoming years.

Targeted intravascular temperature management is typically recommended for critically ill patients who are in intensive care or surgical setting and for the ones with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Unlike any other traditional method of warming or cooling, a patient is kept cooler or warmer from inside using advanced intravascular temperature management systems and upgraded technology such as proprietary catheter-based technology. The advanced intravascular temperature management systems enables to rapidly, safely, and effectively manage the core body temperature of a patient within fraction of time. Intravascular temperature management systems have proved to be highly effective during induction of mild hypothermia and are invasive devices. One of the most common technology used to regulate core body temperature of a critically ill patient is catheter-based technology. In this, a standard central venous catheter is inserted into the central venous system of target patient. A saline solution is passed into the catheter where it circulates in the closed loop. The intravascular temperature management system then controls the temperature of saline flowing within the catheter tubes, thereby regulating the body temperature of patient. The intravascular temperature management system is highly preferable over conventional temperature controlling techniques owing to facts such as high accuracy, highly responsive system, automatically updating system and ability of the system to identify change in temperature as small as 0.01°C from the body of a patient. When compared with the traditional methods of temperature maintenance, an intravascular temperature management system is much safer and highly controllable, thereby allowing health care providers to focus on critical patient care.

The growing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems, particularly intravascular temperature management systems in developing countries is projected to propel intravascular temperature management systems market growth over the coming years. The intravascular temperature management systems market is categorized on the basis of product type, application type, disease condition and end user. On the basis of product type, the intravascular temperature management systems are classified into two types, including intravascular warming systems and intravascular cooling systems. However, based on the application, the intravascular temperature management systems find major applications in perioperative care and acute/critical care. Based on disease condition, temperature management systems market has been categorized into 5 major types: cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke (bleeding & thrombosis), myocardial infarction, fever/infection and other medical conditions. On the basis of disease condition, traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment registers the highest growth rate during forecast period in intravascular temperature management systems market.

Rising number of surgeries owing to the growing prevalence of cardiac arrest and other chronic cardiac diseases is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of intravascular temperature management systems market. Increasing adoption of patient warming systems and cooling systems in developing countries, increasing demand for patient warming systems from cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy, growing application in neonatal care to balance temperature fluctuations and growing focus on developing distribution channels are some other factors which further drive the revenue generation in intravascular temperature management systems market. Moreover, advancement in technology and enhanced temperature management therapies for patient’s body are also responsible for driving the intravascular temperature management systems market over forecast period. However, high costs associated with patient care at intensive care units is restraining the current intravascular temperature management systems market growth.

The global intravascular temperature management systems market is segmented on basis of product type, application type, disease condition, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Intravascular Warming System Intravascular Cooling System

Segmentation by Application Type Perioperative Care Acute/Critical Care Intensive Care Units Emergency Rooms Coronary Care Units Neurological Care Units Burn Centers Neonatal Care Units

Segmentation by Disease Condition Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cardiac Arrest Stroke Myocardial Infarction Fever/Infection Others

Segmentation by End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of product type, intravascular warming system registered highest revenue generation and is further anticipated to dominate the intravascular temperature management systems market over the forecast period. On the basis of application, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is expected to generate highest revenues in global intravascular temperature management systems market. Whereas, ambulatory surgical center is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global intravascular temperature management systems market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered for the largest share in the global intravascular temperature management systems market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America region is anticipated to continue the same trend on the account of rise in number of surgeries performed in the U.S.

Some of the key players involved in global intravascular temperature management systems market are 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Bard Medical, Inc., C.R. Bard Inc. and others. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

