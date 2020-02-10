Intrauterine Devices Market by Product Type, Market, Players and Regions-Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Intrauterine Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are contraceptive medical implants used to prevent pregnancies for a long period of time. They are also known as long-acting reversible contraceptive devices.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.

Market competition is not intense. Bayer, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Allergan, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The worldwide market for Intrauterine Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 3360 million US$ in 2024, from 2910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intrauterine Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

Bayer

Merck

Teva Pharmaceutical

Allergan

HRA Pharma

Eurogine

Yantai JiShengYaoXie

TianYi

SMB Corporation

Shenyang Liren

H and J Medical

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hormonal IUD

Copper IUD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 20-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intrauterine Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intrauterine Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intrauterine Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intrauterine Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Intrauterine Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Intrauterine Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intrauterine Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

