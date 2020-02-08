Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2018 Outlook Includes Top Companies, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) industry. The Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market research report provides crucial information related to overall Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Segment by Key Players Agile Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd, Bayer Healthcare, Fuji Latex Co. Ltd, Mylan Laboratories, Merck & Co., Okamato Industries Inc., Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market:

December 2017 – Agile Therapeutics Inc. received a complete response letter from the FDA, for Twirla (AG200-15) for the prevention of pregnancy.

June 2017 – Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion Company.

Drivers

– Technological Innovations

– Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies

– Supportive Government Initiatives and Private Firms for the Prevention of Unwanted Abortions and Pregnancies

– Effective Contraception and Less Side Effects

Restraints

– High Cost of Treatment

– Stringent Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies

– Risk of Causing Pelvic Inflammatory Infection (PID)

Opportunities