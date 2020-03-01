Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market: Neurosurgical Intervention Applications to Showcase Highest Market Attractiveness through 2026

Fact.MR foresees that the demand for intraoperative MRI equipment will soar vigorously in the future. The report assesses that the global market for intraoperative MRI equipment will expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period, 2017-2026. New intraoperative MRI equipment entering the market offer real-time visualization throughout the stages of brain surgery, which is further set to bolster their demand globally in the coming years. By the end of 2026, nearly 5,500 units of intraoperative MRI equipment are likely to be sold worldwide. In the traditional medical landscape, image-guided procedures exhibited pre-operative conditions, and limitations associated with them required surgeons and physicians to deeply invest in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology. Advancements paved way for intraoperative MRI techniques, which gained grounds for their ability to use conventional imaging modality and overcome the limitations of preoperative diagnosis. Thereafter, the production of intraoperative MRI equipment has gained traction across the globe.

Fact.MR observes as robust growth in demand for intraoperative MRI equipment in the global healthcare marketplace. By the end of 2026, the global intraoperative MRI equipment market is estimated to surpass US$ 315 million valuation. The advantage of intraoperative MRI equipment in improving the localization for physicians during surgeries will continue to bolster their demand in the near future. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for intraoperative MRI equipment is assessed to reflect a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of volume.

As years progress, advancements in medical imaging technologies are being welcomed by communities of physicians and surgeons across the globe. Currently, the adoption of intraoperative MRI equipment showcases a promising growth. Leading medical research organizations are exhibiting readiness to invest in technologies for instrumenting developments in the operability and functioning of intraoperative MRI equipment. Multiple advantages of using intraoperative MRI equipment will be driving their uptake in the coming years.

Neurosurgical Intervention Applications to Showcase Highest Market Attractiveness through 2026

Majority of intraoperative MRI equipment manufactured in the world will be used for neurosurgical intervention procedures. More than 30% of the global intraoperative MRI equipment market volumes will be accounted by neurosurgical intervention applications through 2026. However, orthopedic procedure applications of intraoperative MRI equipment will showcase high volume growth, pertaining to prevalence of orthopedic disorders that require high-field MRI scanning during diagnosis.

High Demand for 0.2T Systems to Reflect the Growing Need for Low-field Intraoperative MRI Equipment

Detailed improvements in the images generated by 0.2T systems is driving their sales in the global market for intraoperative MRI equipment. Small read-out gradients are made visible and the 0.2T intraoperative MRI equipment systems are being preferred for eliminating the risks of severe geometrical distortion by employing homogenous magnetic field. The report estimates that in 2017, nearly 1,275 units of 0.2T systems were sold across the global intraoperative MRI equipment market. Towards the end of the forecast period, 0.2T systems are assessed to reflect a global market volume share of approximately 40%. On the other hand, 3.0T systems will showcase rapid volume growth at 9% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing complexities in neurosurgeries will drive the demand for high-field intraoperative MRI equipment, and nearly 895 units of 3.0T systems will be adopted worldwide by the end of 2026.

A key advantage of availing this forecast study is the analysis of several business entities involved with the production and usability of intraoperative MRI equipment. Information across vast range of datapoints has been converged and aggregated to create a roadmap on how the manufacturing of intraoperative MRI equipment will evolve in the near future. This information has been further redirected in generating first-hand analysis on the changing end-use of intraoperative MRI equipment among physicians and surgeons across the globe.

Increasing uptake for intraoperative MRI equipment across the global medical communities has influenced their production. Currently, the global intraoperative MRI equipment manufacturing landscape remains consolidated with the presence of handful players. However, these companies are widely recognized for being leaders of the medical devices industry. GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Siemens AG, IMRIS, Inc.,

