Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eye’s optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOLs usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye. IOLs were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials.[citation needed] Most IOLs fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOLs which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOLs which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market competition by top manufacturers

ALCON

AMO (Abbott)

Bausch + Lomb

HOYA

CARL Zeiss

Ophtec

Rayner

STAAR

Lenstec

HumanOptics

Biotech Visioncare

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

Aurolab

SAV-IOL

Eagle Optics

SIFI Medtech

Physiol

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Non-Foldable Lenses

Foldable Intraocular Lens

By End-User / Application

Treat Cataracts

Others

