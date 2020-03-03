Intraocular Filtration Devices Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. It was estimated that in 2010, 60.5 million people had glaucoma and this number to reach to 79.6 million by 2020. Advancing age, family history, race, and elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) are the major risk factors for optic nerve degeneration in glaucoma. Currently, the only risk factor that may be modified is the IOP: this can be achieved by either reducing the production of or increasing the outflow of aqueous humor. Intraocular filtration device is one of the solution which enables the drainage system of the eye, damaged by glaucoma. This device is intended to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients where medical and conventional surgical glaucoma treatments have failed.

The only and mostly used intraocular filtration device available in market is EX-PRESS Glaucoma Filtration Device (Alcon, A Novartis division). This EX-PRESS Glaucoma Filtration Device is a small unit – similar in size to a grain of rice – that is implanted between the inner region and the outer region of the eye. The device is placed by simply lifting a tiny flap of the edge of the eye and injecting the simple device. Postoperative aqueous flow is controlled by the devices unique flow modulating system and the scleral flap created in the procedure. Due to its special features, such as it provides controlled fluid drainage, which results in better regulated IOP and less hypotony; and does not require sclerectomy or peripheral iridectomy, which creates less surgical trauma, this device is potentially more predictable than other filtration surgeries

Moreover, intraocular filtration device is compatible to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

This device is biocompatible, since the material used, a very special grade of stainless steel, similar to that used in heart valve implants has a long history of safe human implantation.

The intraocular filtration devices market is primarily driven by increasing number of patients suffering glaucoma, technological advancement, rise in disposable income, and early adoption of treatment. Medicinal and surgical treatments for glaucoma are addressing the global threat of glaucoma in an effort to bring about a significant reduction in the occurrence of preventable blindness throughout the world. Besides its multiple advantages, the inclination towards traditional treatment has been observed. Even though, primary open-angle glaucoma can be managed by long-term use of eye drops to reduce intraocular pressure or surgery (e. g. trabeculectomy) and should be followed up by long-term monitoring of the visual ?eld, optic disc, and intra-ocular pressure.

The global market for Intraocular Filtration Devices is segmented on basis of end users, and geography:

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye/ Ophthalmology Surgery Center

Based on the end users, the market for global Intraocular Filtration Devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and eye / Ophthalmology Surgery Center.

On the basis of regional presence, global Intraocular Filtration Devices market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the Intraocular Filtration Devices market reasons being new product innovations, presence of leading players, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing number of patients suffering from glaucoma. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to rising incidence of eye injuries in this developing countries. Europe is the second leading market for Intraocular Filtration Devices market due to development activities, increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of Intraocular Filtration Devices market during the forecast period globally. However, Latin America, and Middle East Africa expected to mark a sluggish growth in next 5 years.

The major players in Intraocular Filtration Devices market is Alcon (a division of Novartis). Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, expansion, and technology plays a vital role in the growth of Intraocular Filtration Devices market. The other products available in market are Glaukos® and iStent® manufactured by Glaukos Corporation, The XEN® Gel Stent by Allergan.

