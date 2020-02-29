Intralogistics Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period between 2018 and 2028

Intralogistics is a way of integrating, automating, optimizing, and managing the logistical flow of data as well as material goods in an industry or within the walls of a distribution center. As intalogistics-based technologies seamlessly manage and optimize the internal production and distribution processes, their adoption is growing at a fast pace.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3446

The ability of an Intralogistics Market solution to control material flow between various plant areas, ranging from incoming goods to warehouse, production section & final assembly to order picking and shipping is widening its adoption across diverse industries.

Intralogistics Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading companies operating in the intralogistics market include, Siemens, Aethon, Invata, KION Group, Balluff, Datalogic, Ifm electronic, Omron, Pepperl & Fuchs, Rocla, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, SICK, Hans Turck, Festo, UniCarriers Americas, and Rockwell Automation.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of intralogistics market include:

In March 2019, UniCarriers America (UCA) partnered with Rocla, which marks the entry of Rocla’s advanced automated guided vehicle (AGVs) solutions in the Americas.

In March 2019, a leading player in intralogistics market, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH purchased a majority stake in UK software engineering and automation supply chain specialist Red Ledge. This acquisition is an important milestone for BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, which aims to gain a better position in the intralogistics market.

In March 2019, Dematic launched an emulation and simulation platform named Dematic iQ Virtual. Dematic iQ Virtual can validate as well and visualize the operational facets of automatic intralogistics systems for warehouse.

In March 2019, COMAU, an Italian multinational company, launched M.I.O. (Modular Intralogistics Organizer), a technically advanced and intelligent logistics module at MecSpe Fair. M.I.O. is a customized solution for logistics, easily applicable across the entire material flow, ranging from warehouse to line side in extensive industrial segments.

In April 2018, a leading robotics company Vecna Robotics collaborated with a leader in robotic picking solutions, RightHand Robotics to enhance the performance of e-commerce order fulfillment. Together, the companies aim to offer optimal solutions to streamline challenges related to intralogistics and material handling.

To know more about the Intralogistics Market Visit the link- https://www.factmr.com/report/3446/intralogistics-market

Intralogistics solutions are witnessing growing adoption as they help the transport and logistics industries in operating more smoothly and at a fast pace. As intralogistics solutions improve the operational-efficiency, reduce downtime, and provide greater scalability so that throughput meets demand and future growth deadlines, their adoption is likely to grow significantly.

Intralogistics Technologies Offering Distinct Competitive Advantage to Companies

The internal material handling and movement process is gaining attention. With firms realizing the additional benefits of improving the internal process management in the overall operation, they are increasingly gravitating towards intralogistics. The growing penetration of intralogistics solutions, especially in transport and logistics industries, can be attributed to their ability to – minimize inventory, reduce costs significantly, improve product time to market, enhance flexibility, and ensure better employee safety.

Stakeholders Embrace Advanced Technology, as Intralogistics & Innovation Share Close-Knit Relationship

An ideal supply chain management has become a basic requirement in diverse industries, with efficient stock keeping and optimally synchronized processes gaining significant traction for uninterrupted production. Amid the highly competitive world, some operators in intralogistics market are increasingly considering the role of robotics and automation in this sector. Robots are witnessing increased recognition across all sectors, as they can relieve staff of heavy, tiring and monotonous work. For instance, Aethon’s TUG robot makes a great example of maximized intralogistics, as it autonomously transports and delivers materials within organizations. Unlike AGV (automated guided vehicle) robots of the past, TUG doesn’t require beacons, or addition of specific infrastructure in the facility. The integration of robotics solutions into material flow is likely to become a significant trend in intralogistics market in near future.

Numerous Challenges Limiting Penetration of Intralogistics Solutions

Since intralogistics is a complicated and interconnected system, all components need to be perfectly coordinated with each other for optimal functionality. Moreover, as intralogistics solutions rely on IT systems extensively, they need to be constantly updated and protected from unauthorized access. Furthermore, they demand consistent updates, maintenance and monitoring, which has been restricting the adoption of intralogistics solutions.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the intralogistics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to intralogistics market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3446

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/