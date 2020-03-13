Intraductal Papilloma Market 2019 Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Key Companies, Growth, And Regional Outlook To 2023

An intraductal papilloma is a benign, or noncancerous, breast tumour that forms in a milk duct and is made of gland and fibrous tissue as well as blood vessels. These generally appear as lumps after breast examination and may cause nipple discharge or bleeding. Intraductal papilloma most commonly occur in women between ages 35 and 55. Central/solitary papillomas are generally benign while multiple papillomas, have been associated with a slightly higher risk of breast cancer.

The market for global intraductal papilloma is constrained by the lack of awareness, high cost of surgery, complications of the surgery, lack of focus on women health in the developing and poorer regions of the world etc. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market will witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgeries procedures such as needle aspiration biopsy surgeries etc.

The symptoms of intraductal papilloma are breast enlargement, inversion of the nipple, thickening or swelling of part of the breast, changes to the breast or nipple skin area, such as dimpling, redness, scaling, peeling etc. Multiple papillomas consist of about 10 % of all intraductal papillomas. Intraductal papilloma comprise approximately 10% of all benign breast tumour types and are benign lesions with an incidence of approximately 2-3% in humans. Risk factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption, postmenopausal hormone therapy, having the first child after the age of 35, or never having a child, medications containing estrogen and progesterone such as birth control pills, menstrual cycle abnormalities, physical inactivity, not breastfeeding the child etc. increase the chances of intraductal papillomas.

The global intraductal papilloma market is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4.4 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global intraductal papilloma market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as central/solitary papillomas, peripheral/multiple papillomas and others.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as examination, ultrasonography, biopsy, mammogram/galactography, ductograms, Computerized Tomography (CT) and others.

Based on surgery, the market has been segmented as microdochectomy, total duct excision, drugs and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive volume of surgeries performed and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products and surgical procedures in the US drive the intraductal papilloma market. Also, concentration of major healthcare companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with the larger insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the US spends high on its healthcare, which accounts for 16% of GDP, further cruising the market for intraductal papilloma treatment.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs during the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for will be Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

Key Players in the Global Intraductal papilloma Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are Allergen plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Entax Medical, Olympus, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Cook Medical, Inc., and others.

