Intracranial Hemorrhage Diagnosis and Treatment Market 2019 Insights by Major Drivers, Mega Trends, Regional Overview, Segments, Leading Players and Forecast to 2023

Bleeding or haemorrhages loss of blood from the circulatory system which may be internal or external due to variety of conditions such as trauma, tissue damage due to surgery, accidents, cuts etc. Generally loss of 10–15% of the total blood volume does not cause serious mental problems and can be tolerated by the body. Intracranial haemorrhaging is bleeding in the brain due to trauma or medical conditions such as cancer, tumour etc.

Considering all these factors the market for intracranial hemorrhage diagnosis and treatment is expected to reach $ 1.9 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 6.1 % during 2017-2023.

The market for Global Intracranial Haemorrhage Treatment is chiefly driven by factors such as rising cases of trauma, accidents, age related brain disorders, cancer etc. The critical market constraints is the invasive nature of most intra-cranial pressure monitors.

Segmentation:

The global intracranial hemorrhage diagnosis and treatment market is segmented on the basis of devices and types. Based on the devices, the market has been segmented as invasive and non-invasive. The invasive segment is sub-segmented into ventricular drainage pressure monitors, lumbar drainage pressure monitors, micro-transducer pressure monitors. The non-invasive segment is sub-segmented into tissue resonance analysis (TRA) and Trans Cranial Doppler (TCD). Based on the types, the market has been segmented as intracranial hemorrhage treatment, cerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, postpartum hemorrhage, pulmonary hemorrhage, and other. Based on the drugs, the market has been segmented as anti-hypertensive, coagulants, and others. Based on the surgeries, the market has been segmented as decompression surgery, craniotomy with open surgery, simple aspiration, endoscopic evacuation, stereotactic aspiration, and clipping or coiling procedures.

Regional analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia pacific region will be the fastest region because of large unmet needs which will be led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market will be led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa is expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

Key players:

Key players profiled in the report are Medtronic Plc., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Raumedic AG, Vittamed, Sophysa Ltd., Orsan Medical Technologies, and Spiegelberg GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Sophysa Ltd, HaiWeiKang, Head Sense Medical, InfraScan, Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation and others.

