Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market to Clock Value US$ 173.3 Mn by 2026

According to Future Market Insights’ survey on physician practice pattern concerning intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices, 33.9% physicians admitted to never measuring bladder pressure in the ICU.

Rising prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH), combined with development of DEHP-free products is fuelling demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. According to a new research by Future Market Insights, the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market will grow at a CAGR of 16.5% to reach US$ 173.3 Mn by 2026.

The report predicts adoption of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) to witness steady adoption in developing countries. Currently, bulk of the demand for these devices is concentrated in America and Europe. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and GCC are among the regions where demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices will grow steadily during the forecast period.

According to Future Market Insights, collaboration between intra-abdominal pressure measurement device manufacturers and catheters for measuring IAP in ICUs is growing. Further, owing to better sensitivity and accuracy of these devices, many physicians are preferring clinical examination of IAH over physical detection.

Use of intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices in abdominal procedures was estimated at 1,472,000 in 2016. Future Market Insights estimates it to reach 7,246,000 by 2026.

North America continued to be the leader in the number of abdominal pressure measurement procedures in 2016. Of the 1,472,000 procedures carried out in 2016, North America accounted for 647,000. It is pertinent to mention that Canada’s share of abdominal procedures was negligible, accounting for only 44,000 procedures in 2016. The U.S. continues to remain the country where a majority of abdominal pressure measurement procedures were conducted in 2016. Western Europe was the second highest region, with 275,000 procedures, whereas Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) was at third position.

By product type, Future Market Insights offers analysis and forecast on disposables and equipment. According to the study, disposables segment accounted for higher revenue share of the overall market in 2016. Future Market Insights estimates this trend to continue during the forecast period 2016-2026.

By application type, Future Market Insights has segmented the market into intra-compartment pressure and intra-abdominal hypertension. Demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices was higher for intra-abdominal hypertension. This segment was valued at US$ 32.5 Mn in 2016.

By end-user, hospitals accounted for the highest demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices in 2016. Trauma centres, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres were the key application segments.

Leading intra-abdominal pressure measurement device manufacturers include C. R. Bard, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Holtech Medical, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Biometrix Ltd. According to the report, C. R. Bard, Inc. accounted for nearly 30% revenue share of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market. Stryker Corporation and Holtech Medical were the other key players by market share.