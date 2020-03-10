Interventional X – ray Systems Market – Current and Future Plans 2028 | MI Biomedical International s.r.l., EcoRay, EMD Medical Technologies

Interventional X – Ray Systems can be defined as a medical device. Where X – Ray systems used for the monitoring the interventional procedure used during interventional neurology, interventional cardiology or any other interventional procedure.

The rising technological improvements in Interventional X – Ray Systems have been observed in the past few years. The evolution of Interventional X – Ray has opened the scope of minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment.

Interventional X – ray Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in the prevalence of stroke and cardiovascular disorder are the main reason behind the increasing demand of interventional X – ray systems. The use of interventional X – ray systems guided treatment and diagnosis has lessen the patient risk. According to CDC, stroke is one of the leading cause of death in the U.S. around 140,000 Americans die every year due to stroke.

On the other hand the increasing number of interventional cardiology surgeries such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), aortic abdominal aneurism (AAA) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) also is a driving factor for the growth of interventional X – ray systems market.

Favourable reimbursement policy towards interventional surgeries and rising awareness among patients and practitioner for interventional surgeries is also fuelling the market of interventional X – ray systems.

Interventional X – Ray Systems has turned out to be pervasive in most hospitals and diagnostic centers as a standard interventional and diagnostic tool for cardiology and radiology.

Interventional X – Ray Systems Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future Interventional X – Ray Systems market equity, the market report is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region.

Based on the product type Interventional X – Ray Systems is segmented into:

Fixed Interventional X – Ray Systems Single Plane Interventional X – Ray Systems Bi-Plane Interventional X – Ray Systems

Surgical C-Arm Interventional X – Ray Systems Mobile Interventional X – Ray Systems Mini C-Arm Interventional X – Ray Systems



On the basis of Applications, Interventional X – Ray Systems Market can be segmented as:

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Pediatric

On the basis of end users, Interventional X – Ray Systems Market can be segmented as:

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

On the basis of geography, Interventional X – Ray Systems Market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Interventional X – Ray Systems Market: Overview

Global Interventional X – Ray Systems market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand interventional surgeries such as interventional neurology and interventional cardiology. The rising demand of interventional X – ray systems in interventional surgeries and diagnosis is also a driving factor for the growth of the interventional X – ray systems market. Moreover the dose optimization, dose reduction and dose adjustment feature of interventional X – ray systems is also fuelling the interventional X – ray systems market growth. Aging population and advent of chronic diseases is also straining the growth of interventional X – ray systems market.

Interventional X – Ray Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America’s Interventional X – Ray Systems market is growing due to the high rate of adoption and it is expected to hold the major share in the forecast due to rising number of interventional surgeries and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific’s Interventional X – Ray Systems market is expected to grow at a decent rate due to low healthcare expenditure.

Interventional X – Ray Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Interventional X – Ray Systems market identified across the value chain include: BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., EcoRay, EMD Medical Technologies, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Intermedical S.r.l., Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Simad S.r.l., Stephanix S.A Technix and Ziehm Imaging GMBH.