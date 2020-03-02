Interventional Oncology Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Personalized interventional oncology is a novel therapy development with ability to provide enhanced genomic and tumoral mechanistic information of the patient. It is set to play an integral part of oncologic patient care with treatment based on clinical decisions tailored to patient’s molecular profile.

The report “Global Interventional Oncology Market – (By Therapy – Radiation Therapy, Particle Embolization & Ablation; By Region- North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2024” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global interventional oncology market overall as well as across various sub-segments such as Radiation Therapy, Particle Embolization & Ablation for the period 2018-24. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3617607-global-interventional-oncology-market-by-therapy-radiation-therapy

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global interventional oncology market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

• Radiation Therapy

• Particle Embolization

• Ablation

Geographical Coverage

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Accuray Incorporated

• Medtronic PLC

• Terumo Corporation

• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

• BTG PLC

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Interventional Oncology

3.1 Overview

3.2 Applications

3.3 Interventional Oncology Approaches

3.3.1 Diagnostic techniques

3.3.2 Ablation techniques

3.3.3 Embolisation techniques

3.3.4 Palliative techniques

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Segments

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 Radiation Therapy

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Ablation

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Particle Embolization

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 Market Share by Type

8. Regional Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Industry Trends & Development

9.1.1 Advent of Personalized Interventional Oncology

9.1.2 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

9.1.3 Irreversible Electroporation (NanoKnife) Ablation Technique

9.1.4 Adoption of Microwave Ablation (MWA)

9.2 Growth Drivers

9.2.1 Rising Oncology Incidences

9.2.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Therapeutics

9.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

9.3 Challenges

9.3.1 High Treatment Cost

9.3.2 Associated Risks

9.3.3 Alternative Treatment Options

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Financial Analysis

10.2 Market Share Analysis

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.2 Accuray Incorporated

11.4 Medtronic PLC

11.5 Terumo Corporation

11.6 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

11.7 BTG PLC

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3617607-global-interventional-oncology-market-by-therapy-radiation-therapy

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)