Interventional ENT Devices Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2018-2028

While many interventional ENT devices market players such as Acclarent Inc. are seeking the FDA approval for their interventional ENT devices, there are many other strategic actions carried out by the other major interventional ENT devices market participants. The increasing occurrences of ENT disorders are contributing to the development of improved interventional ENT devices for enhanced treatment. With FDA approval, the interventional ENT devices are being utilized in the healthcare sector on a large scale. With constant improvements in the existing devices, the interventional ENT devices market players are engaging providing better devices for enhanced patient care.

Acquisitions Strategies to Boost the Interventional ENT Devices Market

Moreover, with the growth attained by the healthcare sector has been providing various opportunities to the medical devices providers such as the interventional ENT devices market players. The increasing use of interventional ENT devices to treat ENT disorders in a minimally invasive manner is expected to foster the business of the interventional ENT devices. With strategic acquisitions and expansion plans, the interventional ENT devices market players such as Stryker Corporation are continuously working towards growing the scope of their business and catering to the changing needs of the medical sector with the help of advanced technology and improved devices.

nterventional ENT devices are generally meant for the treatment of various problems around the ear, nose and throat. These organs are meant for some of the most important functions in a human body, so it remains very essential for them to function properly. In case of any major problems in the functionality of these parts, surgical procedure remains a solid treatment type, which is vividly carried by interventional ENT devices. The ENT department primarily focuses on interventional ENT devices that are meant to treat the problems associated with smelling, hearing, snoring, breathing and other basic problems, which could advance to nasal disorders such as nasal septum, sinusitis, nasal septum deviation nasal polyps and chronic atrophic rhinitis.

Interventional ENT Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Interventional ENT devices are meant for some serious treatment regions, which make it a rather important market to invest in as the market is continuous in its approach and need. The market is driven by the increasing number of reported ENT disorders. Technology has led the market to adopt new methods in order to form interventional ENT devices, which are minimally invasive in its approach as the rush for minimally invasive methods in healthcare sector is rising. The interventional ENT devices are increasingly adopted due to the cosmetic advancements. Technological advancements in interventional ENT devices has led the market to be more involved with patients with high quality offered from the companies, which has a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the social stigma still remains the same for labelling it quite expensive as compared to other non-invasive prosthetic implants or devices, which might hinder the growth of the market for interventional ENT devices.

Interventional ENT Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Interventional ENT devices market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, end user and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global Interventional ENT devices market is segmented as:

Radiofrequency headpiece

Powered surgical instrument

Ontological drill burs

ENT hand instruments

Sinus dilation devices

Nasal packing devices

Tympanostomy tubes

Based on end user, the global Interventional ENT devices market is segmented as:

Hospital

Specialty clinic

Ambulatory surgical center

Interventional ENT Devices Market: Overview

The global market for interventional ENT devices is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the growth is related to the rising number of interventional ENT devices used in reported cases observed in the ENT department. Surgical treatments are performed using interventional ENT devices in the generic market and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players to develop products that are highly compatible and useful to majority of users. Among the product types, the ENT hand instruments segment is expected to lead in the global interventional ENT devices market over the forecast period due to its regular use in generally all surgical procedures. Radiofrequency headpiece is expected to contribute high share in the global interventional ENT devices market as it is the most accessible channel and rather new approach to treat patient, it is highly affective for patient with snoring problem.

Interventional ENT Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global interventional ENT devices market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global interventional ENT devices market owing to high prevalence of the reported cases for ENT disorders. The interventional ENT devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to have second large share in the global interventional ENT devices market throughout the forecast period due to its high-quality healthcare facilities and modern outlook for interventional ENT devices.

Interventional ENT Devices Market: Key Players

The global market for interventional ENT devices market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global interventional ENT devices market are Medtronic PLC, Karl STORZ GmbH & Co., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Acclarent Inc., Sonova Holdings AG, Hoya Corporation, William Demant Holdings A/S and Cochlear Limited.

