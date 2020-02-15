Interspinous Spacer Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2016 – 2024

Interspinous spacers sometimes also called as Interspinous process decompression systems, are the devices implanted between vertebral spinous processes. These spacers are made up of a very strong but lightweight metal (titanium) which is biocompatible in the human body. These devices are imbedded in body to confine painful motion else enabling normal motion and to treat lumbar spinal stenosis, discogenic low-back pain, facet syndrome, disc herniations, and non-traumatic instability.

Lumbar spinal stenosis is a thinning of the spinal canal in the lower back which causes compression on nerves and it is developed gradually with age. Radiology tests are used to confirm a diagnosis of moderate degenerative lumbar spinal stenosis. People with lumbar spinal stenosis experience pain but may also have weakness in their leg, lower back and buttocks, numbness, tingling.

The Interspinous spacer are implanted between those vertebrae in such a way that it prevents the patient from bending too far backward which causes pain by surgical procedure. The procedure is very small and sometimes patient can go home within a day.

The increasing prevalence of spinal stenosis due to aging, arthritis, heredity and increased demand of surgical procedures that improved lifestyle and comfort will drive the Interspinous spacer market. The adoption of spacers are increasing due to low complication rate as compared to decompression and spinal fusion. The Interspinous spacers are widely used in geriatric population as per Medicare data due to old age patient are not comfortable with surgery due to their health conditions.

The Interspinous spacer market is segmented as device type, end user and geography. The product type segment is further divided in two type’s statics or compressible and dynamic or non-compressible respectively. The examples of static devices include X STOP, ExtenSure and Wallis implants. These are made up of non-compressible material such as bone, metal or synthetics. The devices produce constant amount of distraction between the spinous processes due to their non-compressible nature. Dynamic Interspinous spacer devices have a degree of compressibility.

The example of dynamic devices is Coflex device formally known as Interspinous ‘U.’ it is U shaped piece of metal composed of axially compressible, which is interposed between the spinous processes. It is inserted in a compressed mode so that it exerts a distraction force between the bones. As the devices are technologically improved devices hence the market of Interspinous spacer will grow in the forecast period due to high adoption of technology in developed as well as developing countries. However, the Interspinous spacers have risk such as dislodged of implant, or sometimes requires additional surgery for the management of pain or other symptoms, which may anticipate the growth of market.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospital, orthopedic clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers and the counter products. The orthopedic clinics segment can attribute to growth of market followed by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically the global market for Interspinous spacer is segmented as North America, Latin America Europe, Asia pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The rising elderly population will govern the market of North America. The developing countries are the key market for Interspinous spacer market because of enhancement in quality of life and awareness in people about products.

The key players of market for Interspinous spacer devices are VertiFlex, Inc., IMECO, Medyssey Co. Ltd, Zimmer Inc., Depuy Synthes, Precision Spine, Life Spine, NuVasive, Abbott Spine. Companies adopting the strategies like enhancing technologies and innovative products to compete in market. Vertiflex Inc. is a leading innovator of advanced minimally invasive interventions for spinal stenosis, and recently launched new product Superion for the Interspinous spacer system.