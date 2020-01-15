Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market by Top Vendors (Cognizant, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, AFour Technologies, SmartBear Software, RapidValue Solutions, Rapid7)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market accounted for USD 324.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market, By Geography; Testing Type (Functional, Performance, Network, Security, Compatibility, Usability); Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services); Application – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

Some of the major players of the global internet of things (IoT) testing market are:-

Cognizant,

Infosys Limited,

HCL Technologies Limited,

Capgemini,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

Happiest Minds,

AFour Technologies,

SmartBear Software,

RapidValue Solutions,

Rapid7, and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising importance of DevOps

Need for IP testing of rising IoT devices

API monitoring is set to play a crucial role

Need for shift left testing of IoT applications

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Africa

Rest of MEA

Market Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

The global internet of things (IoT) testing market is segmented on the basis of testing type into functional testing, performance testing, network testing, security testing, compatibility testing, and usability testing.

On the basis of service type, the global internet of things (IoT) testing market is segmented into professional services, and managed services. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into business consulting services, platform testing services, device field testing services, mobile application testing service, device and application management service, training and support services.

On the basis of application, the global internet of things (IoT) testing market is segmented into smart building and home automation, capillary networks management, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare.

