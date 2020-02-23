Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019

Global Internet of Things Market Outlook

According to our global internet of things market outlook report “Disruptive technologies: Advances that will transform life, business, and the global economy“, the Internet of things (IoT) is one of the top three technological advancements of the next decade (together with the mobile internet and the automation of knowledge work). According to the Cisco, in 2008 number of things connected to Internet was greater than the population residing on earth, by 2020 number of things connected to internet will be about 50 billion.

Healthcare (16%) and manufacturing (16%) acquire the major section of IoT followed by insurance (12%), banking & securities (11%), retail and wholesome (8%), computing service (8%), government (7%), transportation (6%), utilities (5%), real estate (4%), agriculture (4%) and others (3%) contributes to IoT value add of USD1.9 trillion by 2020. Although estimated number of installed IoT devices in enterprise sector dominates the market, however that share may decline as the government and home sectors gain momentum.

• By Components

o Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

§ Non-wearable Devices

§ Wearable Devices

o Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms

§ Connectivity/M2M Platforms

§ Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) Backend Platforms

§ Hardware specific software Platforms

§ Consumer/Enterprise Software Extension Platforms

o Sensors & Actuators

• By Software

o Data Management S/W

o Network Management S/W

o Security S/W

o Remote Monitoring S/W

o Real Time Streaming Analytics S/W

• By Application

o Smart Homes (e.g. smart thermostats, connected lights, smart appliances, smart door locks)

o Wearables (e.g. smart watch, activity tracker, smart glass)

o Smart City (e.g. smart parking, smart waste management)

o Smart Grid (e.g. smart metering)

o Industrial automation (e.g. remote asset control, workforce monitoring)

o Connected car (e.g. remote car control)

o Connected Health (e.g. Tele-medicine)

o Smart Retail (e.g. smart mirrors)

o Smart Supply Chain (e.g. RFID Trackers)

o Smart Agriculture (e.g. smart watering systems)

• By End-User

o Consumer Electronics Sector

o Transportation & Logistics Sector

o Energy Sector

o Manufacturing Sector

o Healthcare Sector

o Agriculture Sector

o Retail Sector

o Others (Education Sector)

• Impact Analysis (%) of Connectivity Technologies on IoT Market

o Cellular

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o GNSS/Location

o NFC

o Powerline

By the year 2020 each person will own an average of 7 connected devices in the communications. In the automobiles 8.7 million cars had internet access which has now grown to 23.6 million in 2016. Industrial segment tends to see the annual growth rate of 30% due to increase in machine to machine connection.

According to Verizon report, global internet of things market in the year 2014 was USD 591.7 billion and growing at the pace of 17% forecasted to reach USD 1.3 trillion. The installed base of internet of things tends to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2014 to 25.6 billion in the year 2019, hitting USD 30 billion in 2020. The total market size of digital precision agriculture services is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12.2% b/w 2014 and 2020, to reach USD 4.5 billion.

Whereas, enterprise IoT being the largest of three and estimated to account for nearly 40% or 9.1 billion devices in 2016.

