Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2026

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market has predicted to display a steady growth over some upcoming years. MarketResearchReports.biz has recently added a report that offers in-depth study of factors, which are influencing growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. The report is titled “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026,”. The prime part of the report introduces the vendor landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market.

The report covers in-depth introduction and information on market dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends that are influencing growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. The report involves detailed information on revenue produced by segments and on regional basis. It contains exhaustive information on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market, which is represented in the format of pie charts, tables, graphs, and graphs.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is gaining traction due to growing demand for smarter supply chain processes. Consumers are looking for smart and fast techniques to cater to this growing demand from end-use customers. Thus, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics solutions for tackling supplies and chain-related operations. Besides, Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics solutions is relatively inexpensive. Automation is presently the most important changing aspects in the logistics areas. Growth in demand is expected to propel the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market over the prediction period.

However, high initial cost and investment for installation and initial set up is probably the factor to hamper the growth of the market. Upsurge in production efficiency and initiatives cost reduction due to adoption of automation is likely to offer expansion opportunities for growth to the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is fragmented on the basis of component, technology, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further segmented in to cameras, screen/display, networking hardware, sensors, positioning hardware, and others. The software segment is categorized in to traffic management, logistics and fleet solutions, advanced driver assistance, and others. On the basis of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is classified into Wi-Fi, RFID Bluetooth, Zigbee, and near field communication (NFC).

On the basis of region, the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented in to five parts such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is dominating the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market followed by Europe. The growth of the both the market is attributable to the growing adoption of automation and growing focus on the cost reduction in the logistic industry. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand with higher CAGR over the forecast period owing to inclination of consumer toward electronic gadgets and connected electronics in China and India.

Some of the key players framed in the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Octonion SA, KaaIoT Technologies, LLC, Novire Technologies, and Honeywell International Inc.

