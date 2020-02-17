Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2025

Market Analysis Research Report On Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 To Their Research Database.

Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automationis affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (tooptimize production,engage with customers, and operations) as key areas ofinvestment.

In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems Inc.

Octonion SA

Kaa IoT Technologies

NEC Corporation

Honeywell International

Novire Technologies

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

BICS SA/NV

Amazon Web Services

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

PTC Inc.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Traffic and Fleet Management

1.4.3 Resource and Energy Monitoring

1.4.4 Safety and Security

1.4.5 Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Fleet

1.5.3 Warehouse

1.5.4 Freight

1.5.5 Yard/ Dock

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Octonion SA

12.2.1 Octonion SA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 Octonion SA Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Octonion SA Recent Development

12.3 Kaa IoT Technologies

12.3.1 Kaa IoT Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 Kaa IoT Technologies Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kaa IoT Technologies Recent Development

12.4 NEC Corporation

12.4.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International

12.5.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.6 Novire Technologies

12.6.1 Novire Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 Novire Technologies Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Novire Technologies Recent Development

12.7 SAP SE

12.7.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 SAP SE Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.8 Intel Corporation

12.8.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Oracle Corporation

12.9.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

12.10.1 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Introduction

12.10.4 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Recent Development

12.11 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.12 BICS SA/NV

12.13 Amazon Web Services

12.14 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

12.15 PTC Inc.

Continued .

