Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market 2013-2023 | Learn The Investment Strategy of Market Players to Increase Business Growth

According to P&S Intelligence, IoT healthcare market size is expected to reach $267.6 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by the growing need for remote patient monitoring services, growing demand for advanced healthcare information systems, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, growing demand for mHealth technologies, and increasing support from government organizations.

IoT in healthcare finds application in telemedicine, clinical operations, medication management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, and others. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the highest growth from the telemedicine application category, with a CAGR of 32.1%.

The end users for IoT healthcare market include hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics; clinical research organizations; research and diagnostic laboratories; and others. Of these, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics category, with a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the IoT healthcare industry are PhysIQ Inc., Adheretech, Proteus Digital Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Medtronic plc, and Microsoft Corporation.

