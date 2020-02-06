Internet of Things in Insurance Market – Enhanced Performance of Insurance Industry

The Internet of Things is a network of devices, sensors, and services which are used to connect, exchange information and communicate. The Internet of Things is becoming popular in the insurance industry. The insurance providers have adopted Internet of Things based solutions in their core business solutions to improve its operational efficiency.

The Internet of Things technology is matured in the property and casualty (P&C) insurances type. The Internet of Things technology permits insurance companies for faster and quicker operations and to take important data-driven decisions. Furthermore, there is no need to for paperwork. It allows customers can to submit claims via mobile apps. Connected devices such as biometrics and environmental sensors help for calculation of risk and adjust policies.

The global Internet of Things in insurance market can be categorized based on insurance type, component, end user and region. In terms of insurance type, the Internet of Things in insurance market can be bifurcated into life and non-life. The non-life segment can be further divided prosperity and causality (P&C), personal line, commercial, cybersecurity, home and others (fire, travel, etc.). Based on component, the Internet of Things in insurance market can be categorized into software and services. The software component can be fragmented into cloud and on-premise.

The service component can be segmented into consulting & auditing and installation & integration. The Internet of Things in insurance market can be divided based on end users into automotive, financials, IT and telecom, government, manufacturing, retail, construction, consumer electronics and others (education, transportation etc.).

The automobile end user has the significant impact on Internet of Things in insurance market. This is due to increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in in-built sensors, global positioning systems (GPS), and other detectors would increase the need for new Internet of Things technology in the insurance industry to collect data such as speed, braking etc.

In terms of region, the global Internet of Things in insurance market can be split into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global Internet of Things in insurance market during the forecast period due to the increase in the need for effective data backup software solution in the region. The market in Europe is gaining traction due to development in insurance industry.