INTERNET OF NANO THINGS MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2021

IoNT is a network of nanoscale devices, sensors, and machines integrated into everyday physical objects that are connected to the Internet for effective data communication. It improves operational efficiency by increasing the pace of communication over the existing infrastructure and enhances business productivity in any industrial setup. IoNT focuses on improving the process capabilities by expanding the data storage and computing capacity at the basic sensor level.

The IoNT is embedded with nanotechnology allowing integration of nanoscale devices with the existing communication infrastructure and the Internet. It creates smart communication environments, such as smart homes, smart shopping, smart transportation, and smart healthcare. The IoNT can efficiently monitor and manage many interconnected nanoscale devices.

The analysts forecast the global internet of nano things (IoNT) market to grow at a CAGR of 24.25% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet of nano things (IoNT) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, we consider revenue generated from the sales of nanocomponents and devices, such as antennas and transceivers, cameras, memory cards, phones, processors, and sensors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

Affordable nanodevices and nanosensors

Market challenge

High cost of implementation

Market trend

Increase in application of mobile technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

