Internet of Everything (IoE) Market 2019 Size, Share, Global Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Key Leaders, Development Status and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Internet of Everything (IoE) is an evolving technology that offers a broader scope for every device and product to connect through the Internet. IoE is at an emerging stage at present and is likely to use numerous application that includes digital sensors, connected mobile devices, machine learning systems, remote appliances, and others. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Internet of Everything (IoE) market is estimated to secure a significant market growth at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Evolving technologies such as big data and IoT are producing a substantial impact on the world economic scenario. In the year 2017, the market witnessed more than 27 billion connected devices, out of which the commercial & industrial sector, and consumer electronics sectors reported 4.3 billion and 5.2 billion connected devices. These numbers are likely to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing investment in technological advancements, and progressing computing expertise that has transformed the information and communication (ICT) sectors across the globe. Thus, the increase in the number of connected devices is driving the Internet of Everything (IoE) market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising cloud computing infrastructure services, the advent of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are also drive the IoE market forward. Increased investment in developing high IoT platforms are considered as potential areas for growth in the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Cisco System Inc (US),

AT& T Inc. (US),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Juniper Networks (US),

Ericsson AB (Sweden),

Huawei Technolgies Co Ltd.(China),

SAMSUNG (South Korea),

Robert Bosch AG (Germany),

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands),

Qualcomm (US),

Infineon Technolgies (US),

Texas Instruments (US),

SAP SE (France),

Amazon Web Services (US),

Some other new age companies that also gained a significant market share in the IoE market include Nest Labs (US), Mesh systems LLC (US), ThinxNet GmbH (Germany), Sigfox (France), Cloudera (US), resin.io (US), IOTA computing Inc.(US), and other new age companies.

Since the global Internet of everything (IoE) market is a fusion of ecosystems comprising Internet of Things, people and process. Therefore, companies include are application providers, communication providers, platform providers, and others.

Competitive Analysis

Segmentation:

The IoE market is segmented based on the component, network technology, application, end user, and region.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment is classified into professional services and managed services. The segment is further sorted into consulting services, implementation services, and others.

The network technology segment is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 802.15.4, cellular technologies, GPS/GNSS, RFID tags (active & passive), NFC devices & tags, low-power extensive area network (LPWAN), fixed line, satellite, and other wireless technologies. Additionally, the market is segmented by application into connected car, wearable computing & mobile devices, smart home, smart metering, smart cities & buildings, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into government, retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. The global Internet of Everything (IoE) market is segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global Internet of Everything market and likely to continue to be the dominating region during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is due to advanced network infrastructure and increased IoT expenditure among the leading industrial giants. Europe is assessed to be the fastest growing region in the global Internet of Everything (IoE) market, owing to the presence of chief market players of the network industry and increasing adoption of Narrowband IoT modules and applications. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain a gradual growth, attributed to the rapid expansion of efficient-network infrastructure and decreasing cost MEMS sensors is likely to gain pace for market growth.

Target Audience

Government agencies, Research Firms

IoT chipset developers

Technology manufacturers

Consulting companies

Handset manufacturers, IoT Platform providers, network service providers

Industry Associations, telecom services regulators

