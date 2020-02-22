INTERNET CROWDFUNDING AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.
Crowdfunding refers to the model that project sponsors release their creative ideas on Internet platforms to raise funds and, in return, give investors material objects, services or equities.
In 2017, the global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ifunding
Crowdrise
Fundable
Fundrazr
Giveforward
Kiva
Youcaring
Gofundme
Kickstarter
Patreon
Circleup
Gust
Rockethub
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rewards Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and agriculture
Philanthropy and Civic Projects
International development
Legal developments
Others
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3491335-global-internet-crowdfunding-and-wealth-management-market-size
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Rewards Crowdfunding
1.4.3 Equity Crowdfunding
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and agriculture
1.5.3 Philanthropy and Civic Projects
1.5.4 International development
1.5.5 Legal developments
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Size
2.2 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ifunding
12.1.1 Ifunding Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.1.4 Ifunding Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ifunding Recent Development
12.2 Crowdrise
12.2.1 Crowdrise Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.2.4 Crowdrise Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Crowdrise Recent Development
12.3 Fundable
12.3.1 Fundable Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.3.4 Fundable Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Fundable Recent Development
12.4 Fundrazr
12.4.1 Fundrazr Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.4.4 Fundrazr Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Fundrazr Recent Development
12.5 Giveforward
12.5.1 Giveforward Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.5.4 Giveforward Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Giveforward Recent Development
12.6 Kiva
12.6.1 Kiva Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.6.4 Kiva Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kiva Recent Development
12.7 Youcaring
12.7.1 Youcaring Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.7.4 Youcaring Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Youcaring Recent Development
12.8 Gofundme
12.8.1 Gofundme Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.8.4 Gofundme Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Gofundme Recent Development
12.9 Kickstarter
12.9.1 Kickstarter Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Introduction
12.9.4 Kickstarter Revenue in Internet Crowdfunding and Wealth Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Kickstarter Recent Development
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3491335-global-internet-crowdfunding-and-wealth-management-market-size
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com