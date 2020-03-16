Internet Advertisement Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Internet advertising is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.

Internet advertising includes email marketing, search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing, many types of display advertising (including web banner advertising), and mobile advertising. Like other advertising media, online advertising frequently involves both a publisher, who integrates advertisements into its online content, and an advertiser, who provides the advertisements to be displayed on the publisher’s content. Other potential participants include advertising agencies who help generate and place the ad copy, an ad server which technologically delivers the ad and tracks statistics, and advertising affiliateswho do independent promotional work for the advertiser.

