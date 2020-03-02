Internal Boiler Treatment Chemicals Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018– 2027

Boilers play an indispensable role in most industrial sectors starting from food manufacturing to nuclear fission reaction, demand for internal boiler treatment chemicals is set to rise in future. With the extensive application of boilers in multiple industries, the internal boiler treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a steady growth. Ongoing industrial revolution has led manufacturers to introduce novel boiler designs in consonant with the changing industrial infrastructure. Further, to comply with this ongoing infrastructural transition, manufacturers in the internal boiler treatment chemicals market have launched industry-specific and distinct internal boiler treatment chemicals systems.

For the efficient and long-term functioning of boilers, external and internal boiler treatments are followed that prevent damage to boilers. Internal boiler treatment chemicals are used in the internal boiler treatment where the internal boiler treatment chemicals condition sludge, react with feed water components responsible for hardness, prevent foaming in water and scavenge oxygen. In the advanced boiler designs, internal boiler treatment chemicals are applied individually or along with external treatment chemicals to ensure proper functioning of boilers. As the composition of boiler feed water is crucial for successful and efficient operations, internal boiler treatment chemicals are highly sought after by industrial boiling processes. Given that, the internal boiler treatment chemicals market is likely to grow at a robust pace during the review period.

A recent analytical research report of Fact.MR provides estimations and forecasts on the internal boiler treatment chemicals market at a global, regional, and country level. This report offers growth prospects on the market for the forecast period (2018-2027). Influential trends guiding direction of the market expansion have been elaborated in the report. The report has been compiled with the help of robust research methodology, and stakeholders in the internal boiler treatment chemicals market can gain credible and holistic insights on the market.

Market Players offering High-Caliber Chemicals to Prevent Corrosion & Increase Efficiency of Boilers

Steam generating and heat transfer efficiency are considered critical metrics for boilers, which can influence fuel costs, maintenance expenditure, and unscheduled outages. Deposition and corrosion are the key issues that negatively impact the overall reliability of boiler systems. Several chemicals are employed for treating the boiler feed water to ensure their smooth operation, and enable an efficient and optimized steam generation. These chemicals not only enable efficient running, but also help in saving energy costs while trimming the carbon footprint and increasing the lifespan of boilers.

Key stakeholders in the global internal boiler treatment chemicals market include M&S Water Service Limited, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, NALCO Water, Kch India Private Limited, and Accepta Water Treatment. These companies are focusing on the provision of proper & customer requirement-specific chemical treatment packages. For example, all new “Internal Treatment” programs offered by SUEZ prevent boiler systems from scaling and deposition problems, thereby improving their asset reliability and efficiency. Companies such as Kch and Accepta have developed new internal boiler treatment chemicals which impart higher performance and offer excellent system protection. Kintec 2210, an excellent scale and corrosion inhibitor developed by Accepta, exerts high performance all-inclusive treatment formulation for compact boiler systems.

Pilot Development Agendas of Governments to Impact Growth of Internal Boiler Treatment Chemicals Market

Fact.MR’s report foresees the boiler industry to be significantly characterized by prevailing go-green notion that has led government and private bodies to take incessant efforts toward drafting policies for realizing energy-efficiency and sustainability goals. For example, 2050 Target for UK envisioned by The U.K Energy Research Center aims at 80% reduction of carbon emission by 2050-end, with the primary intent behind the target being decarbonizing buildings by employing low-carbon heat and hydrogen pumps. On the coattails of this, the U.K. government compiled a strategic agenda for promoting utilization of condensing and biomass boilers for heating systems in both non-domestic and domestic buildings.

Another example is of the California’s state government, which announced investment of US$ 55 billion for developing the state infrastructure by 2021-end. The government is focusing on implementing clean energy norms to promote energy efficiency projects. This has entailed the requirement for replacing unproductive high-pressure boilers with hot water-based efficient boiler systems. The government has also invested US$ 4 million for implementation of advanced boiler systems. Implementation of such supportive initiatives are likely to proliferate installations of boiler systems, thereby propelling growth of the global internal boiler treatment chemicals market.

New Product Innovations directed toward All-in-One Solution

Preventing corrosion failure of the carbon steel pipes in feed water systems has remained essential for operational stability of boiler systems. A prevailing practice for controlling corrosion is retaining pH of boiler water and condensate/feedwater at a high level. However, this practice has been linked with a drawback – corrosion of copper-based material owing to excessively high pH of the feedwater. In order to resolve the challenge, some companies have been taking efforts to develop one-stop solution to ensure safe & stable operation of boiler systems.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd., in 2017, introduced its safe, ecofriendly water treatment chemical for use in intermediate and high-pressure boilers. This new chemical CETAMINE®, which incorporates a Film Forming Amine, prevents corrosion by forming an aqua-phobic film layer that prevents the direct contact of the metal surface with the feedwater. Kurita launched its new, environment-friendly internal boiler treatment chemical in Japan, and the product complies with Poisonous and Deleterious Substances Control Act of Japan.

Unlike previous practices for treating boiler feedwater with chemicals that entailed requirement for 3 different agents, namely, a pH adjuster, an oxygen scavenger, and a boiler compound, CETAMINE provides all these functions in a single product. Innovations such as this are further expected to conjure significant benefits in terms of saving costs related to operation and maintenance of boiler systems.

A multitude of analysis has been included for revving up uniqueness of insights on the internal boiler treatment chemicals market provided in the report. This extensive data study on the forecast growth of the market offers various benefits to the report readers. This report further helps in identifying opportunities for the market players, so as to enable them to achieve high profits while catering to the global demand for internal boiler treatment chemicals.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

