Interior Doors Market 2019 Global Major Key Players: Artisan Hardware, Colonial Elegance, Jeld-Wen, Masonite, YKK AP, Bayer Built WoodWorks, Marvin Cos

Interior Doors Market Research Report, By Door Type (Panel Door, Bypass Door, Bifold Door, Pocket Door, Others), By Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, Fiberglass, Fiberboard, Vinyl, Others), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The interior doors market is expected to grow at the CAGR of around 6.0% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global interior doors market is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and investments in residential and commercial projects are projected to augment demand for interior doors over the coming years. The growing preference for sustainable building solutions is anticipated to boost the demand for wooden doors and other LEED certified products. The demand for fiberboard doors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as they are inexpensive and can be painted upon or modified according to the customer’s preference.

Asia-Pacific region to experience high demand for interior doors market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global interior doors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of a large number of on-going and upcoming residential and commercial projects. Demand in this region is driven by a large number of manufactures & distributors coupled with increased spending on building interiors. Some of the countries that are expected to have high construction spending over the coming years are Indonesia, the UK, India, the US, and China.

Residential segment to occupy a dominant position in the overall interior doors market

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to exhibit a maximum growth rate from 2018 to 2023. Increasing private investment in real estate coupled with spending on renovations and interior decoration is projected to positively influence demand for closet, room, and bathroom doors. Door manufacturers are continuously investing in new product developments to offer an extensive portfolio incorporating different designs, material, and color of doors.



Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global interior doors market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global interior doors market by application and by region.

By Door Type

Panel Door

Bypass Door

Bifold Door

Pocket Door

Others

By Material

Wood

Glass

Metal

Fiberglass

Fiberboard

Vinyl

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Some of the prominent companies operating in the interior doors market include Artisan Hardware, Colonial Elegance Inc., Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Masonite International Corporation, YKK AP Inc., Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc., and Marvin Cos. among others.



