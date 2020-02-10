Interdental Cleaning Products Market Modern Trade Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% During the Assessment Period

Interdental cleaning is the process of the removal of dental plaque or food particles from the space located between the teeth. Carrying out interdental cleaning is necessary because such devices perform cleaning function in areas that are not reachable or can be cleaned by a toothbrush. There are various type of interdental cleaning devices available and some of those are interdental brush, dental floss and tooth picks. It is important to know that a significant portion of the teeth surfaces are beneath the gum line and between the teeth. However, such kind of places cannot be cleaned by a toothbrush. Such kind of areas are referred to as interdental area. It is this interdental area where most plaque gets collected. Even the process of gum inflammation starts in the gum tissue in the interdental area. Hence it is important to clean this interdental area to ensure that the plaque is removed. To achieve this, special instruments and devices such as interdental brushes and floss are used. With the aid of such kind of interdental devices, oral problems like inflammation of the gums, cavities and bad breath are avoided.

This Transparency Market Research report on the global interdental cleaning products market forecasts that the global interdental cleaning products market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 4,800 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment.

Europe Market Set to Dominate the Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in Europe is set to dominate the global interdental cleaning products market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the period of assessment. Europe interdental cleaning products market is the most attractive market, growing at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

Interdental Brush Product Type Segment to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 1,950 Mn in 2026

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the interdental brush product type segment is expected to reach a valuation of nearly 1,950 Mn by the end of 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2026. The interdental brush product type segment was expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type category by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

Modern Trade Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the modern trade segment is slated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 2,250 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% during the period of assessment from 2017 till the year 2026. The modern trade segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026. The modern trade segment was expected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the sales channel category by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global interdental cleaning products market through 2026, which include Trisa AG, TePe Plackers, Dentalpro, Lion, GUM, Oral-B, E-Clean, Colgate, Den Tek, Curaprox, Yawaraka, Naisen Caring, M+C Schiffer GmbH, Piksters, INHAN, Royal Philips N.V., Tandex A/S and Lactone.