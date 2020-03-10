Interactive Wound Dressing Market Overview, Pharmaceutical Research Report, Demand & Growth by 2027 | Johnson & Johnson, MediWound, Seton Pharmaceuticals

Wounds occurs due to (cuts, scrapes, scratches and punctured skin) that break the body tissues. The wound dressing helps in recovering from the injuries. Various type of wound dressing are available in market like: traditional wound dressing, modern wound dressing, bioactive wound dressing, tissue engineered skin substitutes, medicated dressing, and composite dressing.

Modern wound dressing are classified as passive, bioactive and interactive. Interactive wound dressing provides complete protection by providing moist environment to the wound surface to heal it in an effective manner. The dressing materials is made from synthetic polymers which provide the new age to wound dressing market. These are mostly transparent and permeable to water vapor but impermeable to bacteria.

Interactive wound dressing show a significant results on healing the wound by reducing the exudate and colonization count on the wound surface. Interactive wound healing provide protection for epithelial bed which enhanced the healing.

Interactive Wound Dressing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Interactive Wound Dressing market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increase in day to day life injuries, infections, and skin tears, among others. According to an article published in Biomed Central, as of 2016, globally it was estimated that 1-2% of population experience chronic wounds during their lifetime. The market for interactive wound dressing is driven mainly by technological advancement by using different types of materials such as polyurethane, insoluble polymers in polymeric films and foams. However, the high price of interactive wound dressing market is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Interactive Wound Dressing Market: Segmentation

Interactive Wound Dressing market is segmented in following types based on the product categories, application and end user:

Based on the product categories, the market is segmented into the following:

Semi-permeable films dressing

Semi-permeable foams dressing

Hydrogel

Based on application:

Acute Wounds Leg ulcers Mechanical stress wounds Diabetics wounds

Chronic Wounds Lacerations Grazes Burns Skin tears



Based on end user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Interactive Wound Dressing Market: Overview

Interactive wound dressing market is highly fragmented due to several local and international players with different products in the market (Bioclusive by Johnson & Johnson, Lyoform by Seton). New product development for semipermeable films (consist of polyurethane membrane coated with a layer of adhesive) might create significant opportunities for interactive wound dressing manufacturers. Polymeric films are most commonly used in interactive wound dressing market owing to its flexibility and ease of use.

Interactive Wound Dressing Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, interactive wound dressing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected be the largest market and expected to grow with a significant CAGR in interactive wound dressing market. Asia Pacific is going to be the growing market for interactive wound dressing along with Middle East and Africa as this regions has reported large number of chronic and acute wounds.

Interactive Wound Dressing Market: Key Players

Some players in interactive wound dressing market include 3M, Johnson & Johnson, MediWound, Seton Pharmaceuticals and Smith & Nephew. Local players also have their presence.