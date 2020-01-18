Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

An intelligent virtual assistant is an engineered entity residing in software that interfaces with humans in a human way. This technology incorporates elements of interactive voice response and other modern artificial intelligence projects to deliver full-fledged “virtual identities” that converse with users.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market by product type and applications/end industries.

The conversational AI-based IVAs accounted for the highest share in 2017. This is mainly because AI-based IVAs have the ability to learn by itself with the help of deep learning, NLP, and neural networks. Rule-based IVAs can answer basic and limited types of queries.

The IVA market in North America has accounted for the highest share in this market due to the high technological adoption of IVAs in industries such as consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, government, utilities, travel and hospitality, and others. APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate than other regions from 2018 to 2023 due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India. These economies are adopting chatbots for providing uninterrupted customer support services to serve its large population.

The global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Virtual Assistant.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft

Nuance

Samsung Electronics

Alphabet

Apple

Amazon

IBM

Baidu

Blackberry

Inbenta Technologies

Facebook

Cognitive Code

Artificial Solutions

Unified Computer Intelligence

Mycroft Ai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rule based

Conversational AI based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Others



