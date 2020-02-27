INTELLIGENT VIRTUAL ASSISTANT (IVA) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance Communications
IBM
Microsoft
Creative Virtual
Next IT
Artificial Solutions
Speaktoit
IntelliResponse Systems
CodeBaby
Anboto Group
PEGA
Oracle
eGain
CX Company
Clara Labs
InteliWISE
ViClone
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Recognition
Text-to-Speech Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Users
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
