Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Intelligent Video Analytics helps security and public safety organizations develop comprehensive security, intelligence and investigative capabilities using video. It provides advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information across multiple video files from multiple camera types.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market by product type and applications/end industries.

Video Analytics can be integrated in-camera, in servers on-premise, and/or on-cloud. They are able to extract only the valid motion in a scene, filtering out noise such as lighting changes and animal movements.

The global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Video Analytics IVA.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Intuvision

Puretech Systems

Gorilla Technology

Kiwisecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Verint

Viseum

Delopt

I2V

Qognify

Iomniscient

Briefcam

Digital Barriers

Aimetis

3VR

Ipsotek

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

