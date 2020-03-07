Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cubic Corporation

Siemens AG

Thales SA

TomTom NV

TransCore, LP

Xerox Corporation

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Iteris Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nuance Communications, Inc

Q-Free ASA

Savari Inc

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Advanced Traffic Management

Electronic Tolling

Smart Parking

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Railway Crossing Management

Freight Management & Tunnel Management

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Intelligent Transportation Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Intelligent Transportation Systems manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Research Report 2018

1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transportation Systems

1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Advanced Traffic Management

1.2.3 Electronic Tolling

Smart Parking

1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Railway Crossing Management

1.3.3 Freight Management & Tunnel Management

1.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Transportation Systems (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Cubic Corporation

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Cubic Corporation Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Siemens AG

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Siemens AG Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Thales SA

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Thales SA Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 TomTom NV

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 TomTom NV Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 TransCore, LP

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 TransCore, LP Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Xerox Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Xerox Corporation Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Denso Corporation

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Denso Corporation Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Garmin Ltd

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Garmin Ltd Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Hitachi Ltd

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Hitachi Ltd Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Iteris Inc

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Iteris Inc Intelligent Transportation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

7.12 Nuance Communications, Inc

7.13 Q-Free ASA

7.14 Savari Inc

Continued….

