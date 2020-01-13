Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems.

North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Table Of Contents:

1 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

1.2 Classification of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Advanced Traffic Management System

1.2.4 Advanced Traveler Information System

1.2.5 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

1.2.6 Advanced Public Transportation System

1.2.7 Commercial Vehicle Operation

1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

1.3.3 Intelligent Traffic Control

1.3.4 Collision Avoidance

1.3.5 Parking Management

1.3.6 Passenger Information Management

1.3.7 Ticketing Management

1.3.8 Emergency Vehicle Notification

1.3.9 Automotive Telematics

1.4 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thales

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Thales Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Siemens Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Garmin

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Garmin Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kapsch Trafficcom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kapsch Trafficcom Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Tomtom International

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tomtom International Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cubic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cubic Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Q-Free

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Q-Free Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

