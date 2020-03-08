INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Transportation Management System development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Iteris

Ricardo

Savari

Transcore

Lanner Electronics

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3090806-global-intelligent-transportation-management-system-market-size-status

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market segment by Application, Intelligent Transportation Management System can be split into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Intelligent Transportation Management System

1.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market by Type

1.3.1 Advanced Traffic Management System

1.3.2 Advanced Traveler Information System

1.3.3 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

1.3.4 Advanced Public Transportation System

1.3.5 Commercial Vehicle Operation

1.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

1.4.2 Intelligent Traffic Control

1.4.3 Collision Avoidance

1.4.4 Parking Management

1.4.5 Passenger Information Management

1.4.6 Ticketing Management

1.4.7 Emergency Vehicle Notification

1.4.8 Automotive Telematics

2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Thales

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Siemens

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Garmin

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Kapsch Trafficcom

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Tomtom International

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Cubic

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Q-Free

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Efkon

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Flir Systems

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Denso

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Geotoll

3.12 Electricfeel

3.13 Doublemap

3.14 Bestmile

3.15 Nutonomy

3.16 Iteris

3.17 Ricardo

3.18 Savari

3.19 Transcore

3.20 Lanner Electronics

4 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Intelligent Transportation Management System in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Intelligent Transportation Management System

5 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3090806-global-intelligent-transportation-management-system-market-size-status

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com