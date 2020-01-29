INTELLIGENT TRANSPORT SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Intelligent Transport Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Intelligent Transport Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Redflex Holdings Limited

THALES Company

Garmin International Inc.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Kapsch Trafficcom AG.

WS ATKINS PLC

Q-free ASA

BT Signaal

WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

TomTom International BV

Transcore Inc.

Denso Corporation

Savari Inc

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

MOUCHEL GROUP PLC

EFKON AG

Nuance Communication Inc.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3232632-global-intelligent-transport-systems-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Vehicle Control System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Advanced Public Transportation System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Fleet Management

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Automotive Telematics

Traveler Information

Collision Avoidance System

Parking Availability System

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3232632-global-intelligent-transport-systems-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market Research Report 2018

1 Intelligent Transport Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transport Systems

1.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Advanced Traffic Management System

1.2.4 Advanced Traveler Information System

1.2.5 Advanced Vehicle Control System

1.2.6 Commercial Vehicle Operation

1.2.7 Advanced Public Transportation System

1.3 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Transport Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Fleet Management

1.3.3 Traffic Monitoring Systems

1.3.4 Traffic Signal Control Systems

1.3.5 Automotive Telematics

1.3.6 Traveler Information

1.3.7 Collision Avoidance System

1.3.8 Parking Availability System

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Transport Systems (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Redflex Holdings Limited

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Redflex Holdings Limited Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 THALES Company

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 THALES Company Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Garmin International Inc.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Garmin International Inc. Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Kapsch Trafficcom AG.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Kapsch Trafficcom AG. Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 WS ATKINS PLC

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 WS ATKINS PLC Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com