Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023”

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market 2019

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Intelligent transport systems vary in technologies applied, from basic management systems such as car navigation; traffic signal control systems; container management systems; variable message signs; automatic number plate recognition or speed cameras to monitor applications, such as security CCTV systems; and to more advanced applications that integrate live data and feedback from a number of other sources, such as parking guidance and information systems; weather information; bridge de-icing (US deicing) systems; and the like. Additionally, predictive techniques are being developed to allow advanced modelling and comparison with historical baseline data.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3374825-global-intelligent-transport-systems-its-market-2018-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3374825-global-intelligent-transport-systems-its-market-2018-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)

1.2 Classification of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Services

1.3 Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

1.3.3 Intelligent Traffic Control

1.3.4 Collision Avoidance

1.3.5 Parking Management

1.3.6 Passenger Information Management

1.3.7 Ticketing Management

1.3.8 Emergency Vehicle Notification

1.3.9 Automotive Telematics

1.4 Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) (2013-2023)

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/intelligent-transport-systems-its-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2023_314913.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thales

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Thales Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Siemens Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Garmin

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Garmin Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kapsch Trafficcom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kapsch Trafficcom Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Tomtom

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tomtom Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cubic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cubic Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Q-Free

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Q-Free Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com