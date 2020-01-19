Intelligent Threat Security Market 2018 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025

Threat intelligence is a cyber-security discipline that seeks understanding of sophisticated cyber threats and their detection, analysis, and predictive remediation. Threat intelligence solutions provide an effective and reliable threat detection to alleviate cyber threats based on security events and security intelligence feeds, manage business risks, reduce potential damage, and improve organizations’ entire security infrastructure. The primary purpose of threat intelligence system is to help organizations understand and provide predictive remedies for Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and exploits, zero-day threats, and other sophisticated attacks on enterprise network security infrastructure. The major forces driving the threat intelligence market are the increasing threat of data breaches due to insider attacks, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SMEs, and increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligence platform.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the threat intelligence market from 2017 to 2025, due to the presence of a large number of threat intelligence vendors across this region. The main reason for the high growth in the APAC region is the wide adoption of threat intelligence solutions by both SMEs and large enterprises to protect network infrastructure and web, mobile, and IoT applications from vulnerabilities and to prevent attackers from exploiting the security flaws to access critical information.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Threat Security market size was 3830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.2% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621864-global-intelligent-threat-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

FireEye Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.

Optiv Security Inc.

Webroot Inc.

Farsight Security Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

AlienVault Inc.

Splunk Inc.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Threat Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Threat Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Threat Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Threat Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.2.1 Dell Technologies Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Technologies Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell Technologies Inc. Recent Development

12.3 McAfee LLC

12.3.1 McAfee LLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.3.4 McAfee LLC Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 McAfee LLC Recent Development

12.4 Trend Micro Incorporated

12.4.1 Trend Micro Incorporated Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.4.4 Trend Micro Incorporated Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Trend Micro Incorporated Recent Development

12.5 Symantec Corporation

12.5.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.5.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

12.6.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.6.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Juniper Networks Inc.

12.7.1 Juniper Networks Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.7.4 Juniper Networks Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Juniper Networks Inc. Recent Development

12.8 FireEye Inc.

12.8.1 FireEye Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.8.4 FireEye Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 FireEye Inc. Recent Development

12.9 LogRhythm Inc.

12.9.1 LogRhythm Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.9.4 LogRhythm Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 LogRhythm Inc. Recent Development

12.10 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.

12.10.1 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intelligent Threat Security Introduction

12.10.4 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Threat Security Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Optiv Security Inc.

12.12 Webroot Inc.

12.13 Farsight Security Inc.

12.14 F-Secure Corporation

12.15 AlienVault Inc.

12.16 Splunk Inc.

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621864-global-intelligent-threat-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)