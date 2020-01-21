INTELLIGENT RFID PLATFORM MARKET ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically-stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves. Active tags have a local power source (such as a battery) and may operate hundreds of meters from the RFID reader.

An intelligent RFID platform is basically a part of RFID middleware that enables the development and deployment of RFID systems. The intelligent RFID platform absorbs differences in different RFID tags from multiple suppliers. It then integrates the data to build scalable and flexible RFID solutions. The intelligent RFID platform has tools for monitoring and maintaining RFID systems.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Intelligent RFID Platform will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent RFID Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Low Frequency (LF) RFID

High-Frequency (HF) RFID

Segmentation by application:

Application management

Data management

Device management

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Advantech

Impinj

Terso Solutions

Tyro Retail Solutions

Alien Technology

Checkpoint Systems

Globe Ranger

InSync Software

RFID4U

Software AG

Tellago

TIBCO Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent RFID Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Intelligent RFID Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent RFID Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent RFID Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent RFID Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

