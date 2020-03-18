Intelligent Pumps Market Analysis, Share, Size, Technologies, Regional Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Intelligent Pumps Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Restraints, Share, Competitive Analysis, Stake, Progress, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023. Intelligent Pumps Market Projected to grow at 7.55% CAGR, Global Intelligent Pumps Market Segmented by Type, Component, End-User, and Region. Global intelligent pumps market to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to rising investments in building automation and growing focus on water & wastewater treatment sector.

Intelligent Pumps Market Scenario:

Growing focus on smart cities and strict energy efficiency standards in developed countries is also resulting in increasing demand for intelligent pumps. Intelligent pumps would help in improving process control and help in reduce energy consumption in the industries such as oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater, and power generation, among others.

Get Free Sample Copy of Intelligent Pumps Market at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6976

Intelligent pump helps to control the flow and pressure of water or other fluids. It is widely used across various end-user applications for energy management, remote systems control, and condition monitoring. The major advantages of intelligent pump include energy savings, reduced downtime, and maintenance cost reduction. According to EPA, more than 50% of the water systems in the US do not have proper remote monitoring for the pumping system. Thus, intelligent pump with wireless control capabilities is useful to access the operating data to reduce unplanned downtime and improve the maintenance activities.

Leading Players:

Xylem (US),

Emerson (US),

ABB (Switzerland),

Grundfos Holding (Denmark),

Sulzer (Switzerland),

Quantumflo (US),

Kirloskar (India),

Yaskawa (Japan),

Wilo SE (Germany),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), and

ITT Corporation (US).

Intelligent Pumps Market Segmentation:

Global intelligent pumps market has been segmented based on type, component, end-user, and region.

By Type

Centrifugal

Positive displacement

By Component

Control system

Variable drives

Pumps

By End-User

Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, North America held the largest market share of the global intelligent pumps market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in smart cities and government initiatives on energy efficiency. The intelligent pump market would be mainly driven by the growing focus on energy efficiency. Rising manufacturing activities in Europe is also likely to positively impact the intelligent pumps market during the forecast period.

List of Tables

Table 1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Pumps Market By Type, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Pumps Market By Type, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 South America Intelligent Pumps Market By Type: By Regions, 2018–2023

Table 4 Global Intelligent Pumps Market, By Component, By Regions, 2018–2023

Table 5 North America: Intelligent Pumps Market By Component: By Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Europe Intelligent Pumps Market By Component: By Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Pumps Market By Component: By Country, 2018–2023

Table 8 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Pumps Market By Component: By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…..

Get Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-pumps-market-6976

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]