Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) is a set of computer interface specifications for an autonomous computer subsystem that provides management and monitoring capabilities independently of the host system’s CPU, firmware (BIOS or UEFI) and operating system.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Intelligent Platform Management Interface market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Platform Management Interface market by product type and applications/end industries.
IPMI defines a set of interfaces used by system administrators for out-of-band management of computer systems and monitoring of their operation. For example, IPMI provides a way to manage a computer that may be powered off or otherwise unresponsive by using a network connection to the hardware rather than to an operating system or login shell.
The global Intelligent Platform Management Interface market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Intel
NEC
Super Micro Computer
Dell
ARM
Cisco Systems
Emerson Electric
Microsoft
Softlayer Technologies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Baseboard management controller
Sensors & controls
Memory devices
Others (LAN controller, serial connectors)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Education & research
Retail
Manufacturing
Public sector
IT & telecom
https://marketersmedia.com/intelligent-platform-management-interface-market-2019-global-share-trends-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023/469171
