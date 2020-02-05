Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

This report studies the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) is a set of computer interface specifications for an autonomous computer subsystem that provides management and monitoring capabilities independently of the host system’s CPU, firmware (BIOS or UEFI) and operating system. IPMI defines a set of interfaces used by system administrators for out-of-band management of computer systems and monitoring of their operation.

The Americas region accounted for the largest share of the total intelligent platform management interface market in 2017 though APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The IPMI market in China and Japan is increasing because of the influx and growth of the IT and telecommunication sector. The surge in growth is attributed to the technological advancements, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards.

In 2017, the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ARM

Cisco

Dell Technologies

HPE

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

Emerson

Microsoft

SoftLayer Technologies

Super Micro Computer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Baseboard management controller

Sensors & controls

Memory devices

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Education & research

Retail

Manufacturing

Public sector

IT & telecom

Others

