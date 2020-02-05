Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

This report studies the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) is a set of computer interface specifications for an autonomous computer subsystem that provides management and monitoring capabilities independently of the host system’s CPU, firmware (BIOS or UEFI) and operating system. IPMI defines a set of interfaces used by system administrators for out-of-band management of computer systems and monitoring of their operation.
The Americas region accounted for the largest share of the total intelligent platform management interface market in 2017 though APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The IPMI market in China and Japan is increasing because of the influx and growth of the IT and telecommunication sector. The surge in growth is attributed to the technological advancements, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ARM
Cisco
Dell Technologies
HPE
Intel Corporation
NEC Corporation
Emerson
Microsoft
SoftLayer Technologies
Super Micro Computer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Baseboard management controller
Sensors & controls
Memory devices
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Education & research
Retail
Manufacturing
Public sector
IT & telecom
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Manufacturers
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
