Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market 2019

A pig is a device inserted into a pipeline which travels freely through it, driven by the product flow to do a specific task within the pipeline. These tasks fall into a number of different areas: (a) Utility pigs which perform a function such as cleaning, separating products in-line or dewatering the line; (b) Inline inspection pigs which are used to provide information on the condition of the pipeline and the extent and location of any problem (such as corrosion for example) and (c) special duty pigs such as plugs for isolating pipelines.

Pipeline pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc. “PIGS” are the devices which are inserted into the pipeline and travel throughout to record the blockage, affected parts of the pipeline. There are mainly two types of Pigs such as ‘utility pigs’ which are used to clean and separating the batch and in-line inspection, second type of pigs are ‘ILI Tools’, which are also known as intelligent pigs and are used to collect information such as condition of the pipeline and intensity of the problem and location.

Smart Pigs or Intelligent Pipeline Pigging are large pieces of machinery pulled together with powerful technology that help with the maintenance of transmission pipelines. These pipeline pigging devices are major components to pipeline safety and accident prevention. These inspection tools provide data on the condition of pipelines which help gauge the health and integrity of the pipes. In a time where environmental protection is key and of global concern, smart pigs are the peacekeepers of the delicate relationship between pipelines and Mother Earth (and regulators). In addition, these smart pipeline pigs make sure that transmission of the product doesn’t stop due to pipeline integrity issues, which can be disastrous to the bottom line.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into magnetic flux leakage (MFL), ultrasonic test (UT) ant others. The MFL technology segment contributed around 64% share of market revenue in 2017. UT technology segment is identified the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5.51%. The MFL technology segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% over the forecast period.

Included in the larger pig industry family are pipe manufacturers, pipeline construction companies, pipeline operators, pipeline service providers, state and federal regulators and pig manufacturers. In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny and regulation of the pipeline business for environmental and public safety reasons. Market players need to pay attention to these concerns at the same time as they keep a tight lid on costs.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TDW

Rosen

PII (Baker Hughes)

Pure Technologies

CIRCOR Energy

Romstar Group

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro

NDT Global

Entegra

Intertek

LIN SCAN

PPL

3P Services

GeoCorr

Sinopec PSTC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MFL Type

UT Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Natural Gas

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 MFL Type

1.2.2 UT Type

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Crude Oil

1.3.2 Refined Products

1.3.3 Natural Gas

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/intelligent-pipeline-pigging-market-2019-global-key-players-size-applications-growth-opportunities-analysis-to-2025_333612.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 TDW

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Rosen

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 PII (Baker Hughes)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pure Technologies

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pure Technologies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 CIRCOR Energy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CIRCOR Energy Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Romstar Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Romstar Group Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

